【中美角力】特朗普不理反對用「中國病毒」　稱從抗疫伊始就「done a very good job」

新型冠狀病毒肺炎(COVID-19,新冠肺炎)演變為中美角力,美國總統特朗普不理中方強烈反對,仍然以「中國病毒(Chinese Virus)」來形容新冠病毒,特朗普在最新的Twitter發文提到,一直非常認真地對待「中國病毒」,並且從一開始就做得非常好,包括很早就決定拒絕來自中國的人士入境,雖然違背了幾乎所有人的意願,但挽救了許多生命。

特朗普Twitter原文:

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!