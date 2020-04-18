  • 23°C
【新冠肺炎】武漢上調確診死亡50%  特朗普：我懷疑中國病例多過美國

國情動向 03:13 2020/04/18

分享：

【新冠肺炎】武漢上調確診死亡50%，特朗普：我懷疑中國病例多過美國。

新型冠狀病毒肺炎（新冠肺炎）疫情全球大流行，演變為中美角力場。美國總統特朗普再於推特（Twitter）發文，質疑中國向上修訂新冠肺炎死亡病例，稱中國實際絕對遠高於此，甚至遠高於美國。

美國時間17日中午時分，特朗普發推文表示，中國剛剛宣布「隱形敵人」（新冠肺炎）的死亡病例倍增。他質疑，「（數字）遠高於此，也遠高於美國，還差得遠！」。

China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close!

【中美角力】蓬佩奧：中國抗疫欠透明  反映各國應審視是否用華為

【中美角力】美報告質疑中方核試 趙立堅：子虛烏有 勸美自省

武漢疫情防控指揮部在17日，突然發布確診病例死亡數訂正情況的通報；截至4月16日止，武漢確診病例的死亡病例增加1290例，令累計確診病例的死亡數訂正為3869例（原為2579例）。武漢確診病例增加325例，累計確診病例數訂正為50333例。

儘管中國官方解釋這是醫院超負荷運轉，醫務人員忙於救治，客觀上存在遲報、漏報和誤報現象，但由於調整數字正好約50%，輿論場對此議論紛紛、包括質疑數字的真實性。

【中美角力】特朗普稱調查武漢實驗室　華郵：美官員2年前已多次到訪警告不安全

【中美角力】特朗普：調查武漢實驗室有否洩病毒　中國外交部回應

特朗普當天上午也曾推文引胡佛研究所（Hoover Institution）研究員陳仁宜在霍斯新聞網（Fox News）提出的質疑，包括世界衛生組織（WHO）為何忽略台灣衛生官員在12月底警告新冠肺炎存在人傳人可能的電子郵件等。

Why did the W.H.O. Ignore an email from Taiwanese health officials in late December alerting them to the possibility that CoronaVirus could be transmitted between humans? Why did the W.H.O. make several claims about the CoronaVirus that ere either inaccurate or misleading in January and February, as the Virus spread globally? Why did the W.H.O. wait as long as it did to take decisive action? 

【中美角力】美卿防長齊施壓 籲中國完全透明分享疫情信息

【中美角力】美報告疑中國在新疆核試 中美關係恐火澆油

【中美角力】華春瑩Twitter回擊美官員想見這8人：歡迎到武漢（更新版）​​​​​​

【中美角力】特朗普要脅陰乾世衛　背後是遏制中國「大買賣」

責任編輯：伍樂

【中美角力】蓬佩奧：中國抗疫欠透明 反映各國應審視是否用華為
