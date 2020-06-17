  • 31°C
【中印衝突】雙方士兵只扔石頭不開槍 因24年前一份協議明確「勿開火」（附原文）

國情動向 15:23 2020/06/17

中印於邊境再爆衝突，據報雙方均有士兵死亡。有消息指，雙方在衝突中都沒有開槍，一些士兵被嵌入釘子的棍棒毆打致死。早前也有傳出邊境士兵互擲石頭、發生肢體衝突的消息。外界關注，這種行為是否有些「小兒科」。其實要追溯到上世紀中印間一則協議——雙方應減少或限制使用口徑為75毫米或以上的槍支等武器。

士兵行為重返冷兵器時代？

據1996年中印關於實際控制線（LAC）的一則協議（附協議原文），雙方明確，應減少或限制野戰部隊、邊防部隊、準軍事部隊和任何武裝力量的數量；雙方應減少或限制作戰坦克、步兵作戰車輛、口徑為75毫米或更大的槍支（包括榴彈砲）、120毫米或更大口徑的迫擊砲、地對地導彈、地對空導彈和其他雙方同意的武器系統。

The two sides（中印雙方） shall reduce or limit the number of field army, border defence forces, paramilitary forces and any other mutually agreed category of armed force deployed in mutually agreed geographical zones along the line of actual control to ceilings to be mutually agreed upon. The major categories of armaments to be reduced, or limited are as follows: combat tanks, infantry combat vehicles, guns (including howitzers) with 75 mm or bigger calibre, mortars with 120 mm or bigger calibre, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles and any other weapon system mutually agreed upon.

這就對雙方士兵的行為做出了限制，避免爭執事態進一步演化成「動真格」。

責任編輯：尹航

【中印衝突】兩個動作藏玄機　中印爆熱戰機會很微

【中印衝突懶人包】中印數十年來3次重大衝突　一次看清原因和結果

【中印衝突】環球時報批印度有兩個誤判 民間自以為軍力比中國強

【中印衝突】特朗普欲當「和事佬」  美：希望中印和平解決爭端

【中印衝突】中印為何衝突不斷？一文看懂兩國邊界糾紛來龍去脈

