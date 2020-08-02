蓬佩奧回應立法會選舉延期　稱港府欠正當理據（附聲明全文）

上一篇文章
【中日關係】中國海警船連續111日現身釣魚島周邊 並有飛彈快艇作配合
香港議題成為中美角力戰場。美國國務卿蓬佩奧發表聲明，回應香港政府推遲立法會選舉一年，稱當局欠缺正當理據（no valid reason ）。
蓬佩奧在聲明中稱，香港很可能永遠無法再就任何事或人投票，而特區政府的行動亦再次證明，北京無意遵守在《中英聯合聲明》及《基本法》下，對港人與英國的承諾。
蓬佩奧又宣稱，港人過去幾十年來展示對自由公平選舉的願望及能力，敦促特區政府重新考慮，認為選舉應該盡可能在接近9月6日的日子舉行，如果未能舉行反映港人意願的選舉，香港將會繼續邁向由中共控制的另一個內地城市（Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China）。
蓬佩奧聲明中譯本全文如下：
美國強烈譴責香港政府決定將原定於9月6日舉行的立法會選舉推遲一年。推遲如此之久沒有任何堅實的理由。因此，香港可能將永遠也不能就任何議題、任何候選人投票。這種令人遺憾的行動證實了北京無意遵循根據在聯合國登記的條約即中英聯合聲明和基本法它對香港人民和英國做出的承諾。
幾十年來，香港人民反覆展示了他們願意並且有能力進行自由和公平的選舉。我們敦促相香港當局重新考慮其決定。有關的選舉應當盡早在9月6日之後舉行，並且以一種反映香港人民意願和期望的方式舉行。假如不舉行這樣的選舉，香港將令人遺憾地繼續演變爲另一個由共產黨掌控的中國城市。
蓬佩奧聲明英文全文如下：
The United States condemns the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone by one year upcoming Legislative Council elections originally scheduled for September 6. There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay. It is likely, therefore, that Hong Kong will never again be able to vote – for anything or anyone. This regrettable action confirms that Beijing has no intention of upholding the commitments it made to the Hong Kong people and the United Kingdom under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty, and the Basic Law.
For decades, the Hong Kong people have repeatedly demonstrated their desire and ability to hold free and fair elections. We urge Hong Kong authorities to reconsider their decision. The elections should be held as close to the September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the Hong Kong people. If they aren’t, then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China.
特首林鄭月娥上周五（31日）宣布，鑑於新冠肺炎防疫需要，援引《緊急情況規例條例》，將原定於9月6日舉行的立法會選舉，押後一年至2021年9月5日舉行。
【中美角力】華春瑩斥蓬佩奧想對華搞新十字軍東征 惟「蚍蜉撼樹」（更新版）
林鄭翌日再解釋有關理據，表示叫停選舉是艱難決定，但認為最緊要是考慮市民健康，當中並無任何政治考慮，又否認是因為怕輸而阻礙選舉進行。林鄭說，明白選舉有輸有贏，舉例指去年11月區議會選舉，政府明知建制派會輸，但也不會不舉行選舉。
林鄭月娥：選舉延期 並無任何政治考慮
國務院港澳辦及中聯辦也發表聲明，回應選舉延期安排。港澳辦指今次延後選舉的決定合理合法，是保護香港市民生命安全和身體健康、保障立法會選舉安全和公正公平的重要舉措，也符合當下其他許多國家的通行做法。
港澳辦認為這一決定不會影響港府行政機關的正常運作，也不會損害香港市民依法享有的民主權利和自由。
中聯辦則表示理解和支持延後選舉的決定，指這是保護香港市民和生命安全的負責任之舉，又表示至少68個國家或地區因應疫情推遲全國或地方選舉。
責任編輯：鄧國強
緊貼中國國情最新發展，Bookmark hket.com中國頻道