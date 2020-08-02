蓬佩奧回應立法會選舉延期　稱港府欠正當理據（附聲明全文）

香港議題成為中美角力戰場。美國國務卿蓬佩奧發表聲明，回應香港政府推遲立法會選舉一年，稱當局欠缺正當理據（no valid reason ）。

蓬佩奧在聲明中稱，香港很可能永遠無法再就任何事或人投票，而特區政府的行動亦再次證明，北京無意遵守在《中英聯合聲明》及《基本法》下，對港人與英國的承諾。

【中美角力】蓬佩奧炫耀外交圍堵中國成果：潮流正轉向

【香港自治法】蓬佩奧談泛民初選：盼9月立法會選舉自由公正

蓬佩奧又宣稱，港人過去幾十年來展示對自由公平選舉的願望及能力，敦促特區政府重新考慮，認為選舉應該盡可能在接近9月6日的日子舉行，如果未能舉行反映港人意願的選舉，香港將會繼續邁向由中共控制的另一個內地城市（Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China）。

【中美角力】蓬佩奧：休斯頓中國領館是「間諜巢穴」（有片）

「美國外長不懂美國外交」 兩智庫齊批蓬佩奧中美演講

蓬佩奧聲明英文全文如下：

The United States condemns the Hong Kong government’s decision to postpone by one year upcoming Legislative Council elections originally scheduled for September 6. There is no valid reason for such a lengthy delay. It is likely, therefore, that Hong Kong will never again be able to vote – for anything or anyone. This regrettable action confirms that Beijing has no intention of upholding the commitments it made to the Hong Kong people and the United Kingdom under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty, and the Basic Law.

For decades, the Hong Kong people have repeatedly demonstrated their desire and ability to hold free and fair elections. We urge Hong Kong authorities to reconsider their decision. The elections should be held as close to the September 6 date as possible and in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the Hong Kong people. If they aren’t, then regrettably Hong Kong will continue its march toward becoming just another Communist-run city in China.