【中美角力】美卿：數天內對TikTok等採取行動 「特朗普受夠了」

美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）當地時間周日（2日）表示，總統特朗普（Donald Trump）將於未來幾日向抖音的海外版TikTok、以至他中國應用程式採取行動，以保障美國國家安全。

中國外交部稍早前指，美方對TikTok的指控是無中生有，敦促美方勿打壓中國企業。

蓬佩奧在霍士新聞頻道（Fox News Channel）電視節目「週日早晨談未來（Sunday Morning Futures）」表示，「我希望美國人民能夠認識到，這些在美國開展業務的中國軟件公司，無論是TikTok還是微信，都有無數的裝置，直接向中國共產黨傳輸數據」，當中可能包括人臉識別結果、住所及電話號碼，以及用戶朋友或聯擊人的訊息。

Here's what I hope that the American people will come to recognize -- these Chinese software companies doing business the United States, whether it's TikTok or WeChat, there are countless more ... are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus -- could be their facial recognition pattern, it could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they're connected to.