移除「一個中國」 美國民主黨新黨綱主張制裁香港

2020年美國大選，前副總統拜登周四（20日）正式接受民主黨提名，出任美國總統候選人挑戰特朗普。美國民主黨全國代表大會又通過2020年競選黨綱，有關中國部分比4年前明顯不同。民主黨最新黨綱刪走了「致力於一個中國政策」的表述，又加入香港內容，聲言要制裁「損害香港自治」官員。

美國民主黨2016年競選黨綱之中，表明民主黨政府會恪守一個中國政策：

「我們致力於一個中國政策，以及台灣關係法，並繼續支持在符合台灣人民願望和最大利益下，和平解決兩岸事宜。」

（We are committed to a "One China" policy and the Taiwan Relations Act and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of Cross-Strait issues that is consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan.）

2020年競選黨綱有關表述則沒有再談一個中國，變成：

「民主黨人致力履行台灣關係法，並繼續支持在符合台灣人民願望和最大利益下，和平解決兩岸事宜。」

（Democrats are committed to the Taiwan Relations Act and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of Cross-Strait issues consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan.）

民主黨2020年黨綱亦談到香港，而「香港」一詞4年前黨綱中並無出現：

「我們會強力執行香港民主與人權法案，包括制裁損害香港自治的官員、金融機構、企業和個人。」

（We will fully enforce the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, including by sanctioning officials, financial institutions, companies, and individuals responsible for undercutting Hong Kong's autonomy.）

此外，有別4年前黨綱，民主黨2020年黨綱並沒有提及「宣揚包括西藏人權利在內人權」，但加入了針對新疆內容，聲言會「聯合世界譴責中國拘留過百萬維吾爾族及其他少數民族人」，並會使用「維吾爾人權政策法案」所提供工具。

對於南海，民主黨新黨綱口氣亦更強硬，在表示「致力於維護南中國海航行自由」同時，加入「抵抗中國軍事威嚇」一句。

民主黨2020年黨綱亦稱：

「民主黨人相信，中國的挑戰首要地不是個軍事挑戰，但我們會對阻嚇侵略，和對侵略予以回應。」

（Democrats believe the China challenge is not primarily a military one, but we will deter and respond to aggression.）

