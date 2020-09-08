2020年美國大選在即，中國成為美國選舉首要外交議題。美國總統特朗普發表美國勞動節講話，繼續大篇幅以中國議題攻擊對手拜登。特朗普再一次宣揚「中美脫鉤」，「拜登當選的話美國會成為中國附庸」之餘，也加入了一點「新意」。特朗普今次宣稱，中國用美國的錢來建設軍隊，並發夢都想拜登當選。

▲ 【美國大選2020 中美角力】特朗普：中國用美國的錢建設軍隊 發夢都想拜登當選

特朗普周一（7日）在勞動節講話中表示，美國與中國做生意，「數十年來每年損失數以十億又數以十億美元」。他稱：

「他們拿了錢，他們去建設了軍隊。你看他們正建設一支強大的軍隊。幸運的是我也在建設軍隊，否則的話我們現在就會不如中國。」

（And they take that money, and they build their military. And you see they're building up a powerful military. And it's very lucky that I've been building our up, because otherwise we'd be dwarfed right now by China.）

特朗普再提中美脫鈎：不跟華做生意就沒金錢損失

特朗普接着突然講到美國核武：

「我們在核武方面遙遙領先。我們升級了核武庫。上帝保佑，但願我們永遠用不着。但我們可能沒有今天這樣的地位，中國正在花我們給予他們的錢，建設他們的軍隊。所以當你提起「脫鉤」，這是個有趣的字。」

（We're way ahead on the nuclear front. We've upgraded our nuclear. Hope to God we never have to use it. But we would be in a position that we are not in right now. But China is spending the money we give them to build up their military. So when you mention the word "decouple," it's an interesting word.）

特朗普然後轉移攻擊拜登：

「他們拿我們的錢，去造飛機和船，去造火箭和導彈，而拜登是他們的卒子。對付他太容易了。他們發夢都夢見拜登。今日有報道稱他們想拜登當選總統。若拜登當選總統，美國就是中國的，所有其他國家都會在笑。他們會笑。」

（They take our money, and they spend it on building airplanes and building ships and building rockets and missiles. And Biden has been just a pawn for them. He's been so easy. They dream about Biden. There was a report today that they hope that Joe Biden becomes President. If Joe Biden becomes President, China will own the United States, and every other country will be smiling also. They'll be smiling.）

