  • 26°C
香港時間 : 20201014日 (三) 12:45
昔日新聞 電子報 iM新聞 iM雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:新冠肺炎

熱門關鍵字 : 新冠肺炎疫苗 中美角力 晶片 芯片 5G 內循環 新冠肺炎 中國經濟 中美關係

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


趨勢分析


投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


趨勢分析


投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

中加建交50周年 杜魯多：將反制中國脅迫性外交

國情動向 12:17 2020/10/14

分享：

加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）表示，加國將努力平衡與中國的貿易關係，並反制北京的「強制外交」（coercive diplomacy）。

杜魯多在中加建交50年的記者會上發表對華強硬講話指，加拿大將繼續與中國合作，以促進國家利益和本地生產商。但同時亦將致力於與盟國合作，確保中國的強制外交手段、任意拘留兩名加拿大公民，以及全球其他國家公民的做法，不會被中方視作成功策略。

We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them.

他續稱，加拿大將與全球各地志同道合的國家合作，向中國施壓，讓北京明白其內政和對全球事務的做法，對中國或對其他國家而言，都不是特別富有成效。

 Canada would continue to work with our fellow like-minded nations around the world, to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us.

杜魯多還提到，加拿大將強調對香港和維吾爾族人權保護。

加拿大外長商鵬飛（François-PhilippeChampagne）另發表聲明說，正草擬對中國的外交政策，預計今年稍後時間會公布，強調加方會和其他夥伴合作，確保中國政府負起國際義務，北京的強制外交亦迫使加方重新檢視對華政策，同時加強多方合作。

中國駐加大使館暫未有回應。中方曾多次表示，加拿大必須釋放華為高管孟晚舟，以改善雙方關係。

中加關係緊張  加拿大放棄與中國洽談自由貿易協定

加拿大據報收留香港示威者 中加關係恐雪上加霜

責任編輯：蒯宇澄

緊貼中國國情最新發展，Bookmark hket.com中國頻道

人權 內政 外交 杜魯多 貿易 加拿大 香港 中國 北京

上一篇文章

【習近平講話錄播】深圳經濟特區建立40週年慶祝大會

下一篇文章

習近平深圳講話全文：經濟特區要辦下去 要辦得更好
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

特朗普「世界第八奇蹟」泡湯 富士康美國投資大縮水
特朗普「世界第八奇蹟」泡湯 富士康美國投資大縮水
中印軍隊前線捱凍過冬 印媒：印度保障不如解放軍
中印軍隊前線捱凍過冬 印媒：印度保障不如解放軍
兩岸文統無望也不必武統？大陸專家再提「北平模式」
兩岸文統無望也不必武統？大陸專家再提「北平模式」
華為再曝軟肋 日媒：5G基站美國零件佔30%
華為再曝軟肋 日媒：5G基站美國零件佔30%
【習近平南巡】深圳經濟超香港？林鄭：我不介意這種說法
【習近平南巡】深圳經濟超香港？林鄭：我不介意這種說法
美國戴中國「世界第三核力量」高帽 耿爽：不會奉陪
美國戴中國「世界第三核力量」高帽 耿爽：不會奉陪