中加建交50周年 杜魯多：將反制中國脅迫性外交

加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）表示，加國將努力平衡與中國的貿易關係，並反制北京的「強制外交」（coercive diplomacy）。

杜魯多在中加建交50年的記者會上發表對華強硬講話指，加拿大將繼續與中國合作，以促進國家利益和本地生產商。但同時亦將致力於與盟國合作，確保中國的強制外交手段、任意拘留兩名加拿大公民，以及全球其他國家公民的做法，不會被中方視作成功策略。

We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them.

他續稱，加拿大將與全球各地志同道合的國家合作，向中國施壓，讓北京明白其內政和對全球事務的做法，對中國或對其他國家而言，都不是特別富有成效。

Canada would continue to work with our fellow like-minded nations around the world, to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us.