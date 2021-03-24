▲ 約翰遜父親：英國須與中國合作 兒子別聽國會炒作

中英關係緊張，英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）自稱熱愛中國，但面臨保守黨內強大要求對華強硬壓力。約翰遜的父親斯坦利（Stanley Johnson）則告誡兒子，要小心國會「炒作」中國議題，因為英國脫歐後更加需要與中國合作，與中國硬碰根本不合常理。

約翰遜父親斯坦利近日接受英國電台Times Radio訪問時形容：

「中國絕對不是一頭暗黑怪獸。它是很多事情的關鍵。用官腔來說，我們與中國緊密合作絕對緊要。」

（China is absolutely not a bête noir. It's the key to so many things. In political terms, it's absolutely vital we work very closely with China.）

「他（兒子約翰遜）現時未有排除中國是正確的，反而，我認為他推動與中國討論重要的事情，做得對。這不可避免，我們脫離歐盟後更加不可避免。」

（He is right not to write off China at this point - on the contrary, I think he's right to move to discussions with China, important discussions. It is inevitable, even more inevitable now that we have left the EU.）

英國政府近日發表脫歐後戰略願景文件，表示要當「全球英國」（Global Britain），加大在印太地區軍事存在，以至要增加核武器數量威懾對手，但實際能力卻引起國內外質疑。

對於英國應否對中國更加強硬，斯坦利直言：

「我不認為我們做到這一點。我不相信我們有任何辦法，可以與中國武器比武器。」

（Well, I don't think we're going to do that. I don't think there's any way in which we can match China weapon for weapon for weapon.）

斯坦利又憂慮，兒子約翰遜會受到保守黨員炒作施壓，並認為後者如果將矛頭指向歐盟會較合理：

「我擔心保守黨內有種突然間，你懂的，炒作（中國威脅）的傾向......或者他們會因為馮德萊恩（歐盟委員會主席）分心。我們等着瞧，或者他們的進攻的本能在此時間可以轉移至布魯塞爾身上。」

（I would be worried by a tendency in the Tory party to suddenly, you know, cook up... maybe they'll be distracted by Ursula von der Leyen. We'll see, maybe their aggressive instincts can be redirected to Brussels at this point in time.）

斯坦利表示，英國應該從智識層面上與中國接觸 （at an intellectual level）。他提到，英國大學現時都充滿中國留學生，假如中英鬧翻，這些大學都可能要倒閉。他認為，英國藉着這種依存關係，反而更能發揮對中國的影響力。

