米利：如佩洛西需要 美軍會採必要措施確保外訪安全

美國參謀長聯席會議主席米利指,如果眾議長佩洛西或其他官員外訪時有需要,美軍會採取必要措施保證其安全。美媒指,美軍正準備為此加強在印太部署。

米利在前往澳洲途中接受訪問,他認為佩洛西可能訪問台灣一事言之尚早,但如果她要求協助美軍會有所行動:

If there's a decision made that Speaker Pelosi or anyone else is going to travel and they asked for military support, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe conduct of their visit.