▲ 美國布林肯向中國國慶致賀 賀詞與去年有這些不同

新中國成立73周年，美國國務院在美國時間9月30日晚，發表國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）祝賀中華人民共和國國慶聲明。布林肯今年對中國國慶賀詞比去年長，更明確地闡述了美方尋求與中方合作的意願和範疇。

布林肯表示：「在中華人民共和國73周年國慶之際，我代表美利堅合眾國向中國人民表示祝賀。」

「美國與國際社會合作應對今日世界面對的重大問題，我們歡迎與中華人民共和國在健康、氣候變化、禁毒，和其他利益交匯的領域合作應對全球挑戰。」

「我們祝願中國人民來年祥和、快樂。」

（On the occasion of the 73rd People’s Republic of China National Day, I offer my congratulations to the people of China on behalf of the United States of America.

As the United States works with the international community to tackle the great obstacles the world faces today, we welcome the cooperation of the People’s Republic of China in addressing global challenges in health, climate change, counternarcotics, and other areas where our interests intersect.

We hope for a peaceful and happy year ahead for the people of China.）

去年布林肯祝賀新中國成立72周年時，則說：「我代表美利堅合眾國，在中華人民共和國10月1日慶祝國慶之際，向中國人民表示祝賀。」

「美國尋求合作解決我們共同面臨的挑戰，我們祝願中華人民共和國人民來年祥和、幸福和興盛。」

（On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend our congratulations to the people of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the country celebrates its National Day on October 1.

As the United States seeks to work cooperatively to solve the challenges we all face, we wish the people of the PRC peace, happiness, and prosperity over the coming year.）

責任編輯：連兆鋒